Beth Chapman's youngest daughter, 20-year-old Bonnie Chapman, has given a candid interview about her mother's decision to forego chemotherapy, explaining that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star wanted to preserve her dignity.

Beth Chapman died on June 26 after a battle with cancer. First diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, she initially appeared to have beaten it. She revealed her cancer had returned in November of 2018, and announced shortly after that she would not undergo any further chemotherapy.

Beth's choice to forego chemotherapy was a shock to many fans. Bonnie tells Survivor Net that after one round of treatment, her mother suffered "very severe" side effects. The chemo caused extreme joint pain and made her unable to leave her bed.

"She completely despised it [chemo],” Bonnie states. “She despised who she was after that one session. And she had tried [the chemo] because so many people had been telling her, ‘please, at least try.’ And she didn’t want to disappoint people by not trying it at all, but at the end of the day, she did not want to lose her hair, her teeth…. She didn’t want to feel like she was falling apart. She wanted to remain as much 'Beth' as possible. Even though when she did pass, she had lost the majority of her hair, she was really happy to still have her smile and still look like Beth."

Bonnie also clarified her mother's cause of death, which has been widely misreported.

“A lot of places have been reporting that she passed away to her throat cancer, but it was actually stage IV lung cancer in the end,” she shares.

Beth Chapman was shooting a new show with her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, at the time of her death. Dog's Most Wanted is set to premiere on Sept. 4 on WGN America.

