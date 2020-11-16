Duane and Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily is getting married and says she'll walk down the aisle in her late mother's wedding dress. Beth Chapman died in June 2019 after a cancer battle but agreed to let her daughter have the dress several years after her 2006 wedding to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

The U.S. Sun talked to Cecily, who says she wants to marry boyfriend Matty in Hawaii in 2021. The cream-colored designer gown is somewhat famous, especially to those who followed the couple across their television journey.

"It's very traditional to wear your mother's dress," Cecily says. "But most of all it's a way for me to feel like she is with me the whole time and be a part of the wedding."

Duane Chapman is also engaged to be married, likely in 2021, as he's indicated he wants a large wedding for himself and his fiancee, Francie Frane, and that's not possible amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cecily also says she hopes the pandemic has subsided to the point that she can marry in front of a large gathering of friends and family, and that wearing a mask down the aisle on her wedding day is not an option.

Cecily and Matty became engaged in December 2018 and she's talked openly about how he's been her rock as she battled depression following her mother's death. Seeing the gown again is sure to make her father emotional, the 27-year-old says. But he's been supportive of his daughter's efforts to remain connected to their mother, and the wedding dress may look a bit different on her.

"I will have to alter it a little bit — especially the top bit," she says. "My boobs aren't as big as Beth's were."

Duane and Beth Chapman had two kids together, Bonnie and Garry. Cecily was Beth's daughter from a previous relationship, but Duane adopted her as his own. After marrying Matty, Cecily says she'll pass the wedding gown down to her sister Bonnie.

