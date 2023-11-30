Billboard Reveals Top 10 Country Artists of 2023

Looking back at 2023, it's not too difficult to determine which country artists dominated the playing field. Recently, Billboard released a list of the Top Country Airplay Artists, using data compiled from Billboard Boxscore.

Included in the Top 10 on this list are artists who released some of the biggest songs over the last 12 months. These tracks were not only in high demand from fans and country radio, but they maintained prominent positions in the charts.

In some cases, their popularity bled into other genres, causing ripples on another chart.

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs occupied the top two spots on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 Songs Chart for multiple weeks. Wallen logged a whopping 16 weeks on top of the list with his smash hit "Last Night." Combs was close behind with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

While the Top 10 list includes a fair number of no-brainer choices, the rest of the Top 50 features some newcomers. Megan Moroney ranks at No. 25, while Hailey Whitters and Shane Profitt appeared at 32 and 35, respectively. Zach Bryan came in at No. 39, and George Birge landed at No. 48.

The biggest surprise was Katelyn Brown, who just barely made the list at No. 50. She made her country music debut early in 2023, releasing a duet with her husband Kane Brown titled "Thank God." The song was a big hit for the couple, but Katelyn has yet to reveal what her plans are moving forward.

Here are Billboard's Top 10 Country Airplay Artists for 2023: