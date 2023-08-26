CBS has issued a statement after the news of longtime The Price Is Right host Bob Barker's death broke on Saturday (Aug. 26), calling the late game show host one of daytime television's "most iconic stars."

Barker died "peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, according to TMZ, which was the first outlet to report the news. A representative for Barker attributes his death to natural causes. He was 99 years old.

Barker was best known for his long run hosting The Price Is Right on CBS from 1972 until 2007. The network commented on the legendary broadcaster's death and legacy on Saturday afternoon, issuing the following statement:

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of 'The Price Is Right,' Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.

Barker's long career also included an early radio show, as well as a long stretch hosting Truth or Consequences, which he hosted from 1956 until 1974.

He also served as the longtime host for both the Miss U.S.A. and Miss Universe pageants, and he appeared in a number of other television shows over the years, often playing himself on shows including How I Met Your Mother, Futurama, The Nanny, Martial Law and many others. Barker also appeared in the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore.

Barker was well known for his longtime commitment to animal rights causes. PETA issued a statement to TMZ after news of Barker's death broke, saying in part, "Bob's influence on the entertainment industry is indisputable, but what mattered to him most was using his voice and prominent position to protect animals. Of course, everyone is familiar with his 'spay and neuter your pets' sign-off on The Price Is Right — a show where he refused to allow fur prizes — but he was also one of the first stars to go vegetarian, more than 30 years ago."

"...His generous donation allowed PETA to open its West Coast headquarters, the Bob Barker Building, in 2012, and it stands as a testament to his legacy and profound commitment to making the world a kinder place," the statement adds. "To us — and to so many animals around the world — Bob will always be a national animal rights treasure."

Funeral services for Bob Barker have not been announced.