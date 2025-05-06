When Brantley Gilbert said his tour would leave a mark, we didn’t think he meant literally.

Gilbert made his Tattoos Tour unforgettable for a lucky fan by giving her the experience of a lifetime: A tattoo live onstage during his show in Albany, N.Y. on April 24.

It was a contest that fans could enter to win — winners would get tattooed by Carl Grace, who is the country star's personal tattoo artist.

The video below shows a woman getting inked near the soundboard as Gilbert performs live onstage.

The tattoo session happened live mid-concert, making it a one-of-a-kind experience not just for this fan, but for everyone in the audience who could watch it happening in realtime.

It's no surprise Gilbert's fans would enjoy tattoos — their favorite country star is covered in them — and the tour is called the Tattoos Tour 2025, after all.

Gilbert is on the road through August promoting his latest album, 2024's Tattoos. His next show is May 9 in Minnesota.

Last month, he had to pause a live concert midway through the performance for a pre-planned proposal. The singer was in on it as he helped his crew member Brandon pop the question to his girlfriend Lia by pretending his ear monitors were acting up. But when she turned around, her man was down on one knee.

Don't worry, she said yes.