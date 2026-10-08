The Buc-ee's beaver may not be as universally beloved as it once was.

Buc-ee’s has become one of those places people actually look forward to stopping at on a road trip. The giant stores, massive selection of food and those famous beaver nuggets have turned the Texas-based chain into a destination.

But according to the latest customer satisfaction numbers from The American Customer Satisfaction Index, Buc-ee’s isn't quite sitting on top of the convenience store world.

Buc-ee’s Customer Satisfaction Score Dropped

The 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index Convenience Store Study shows Buc-ee’s dropping from a score of 79 in 2025 to 77 this year.

That customer satisfaction drop moved Buc-ee’s down the national rankings.

Buc-ee’s is now tied for fourth place with several other major convenience store chains, including Maverik, Pilot, RaceTrac and Shell.

The Most Popular Convenience Store In America

While Buc-ee’s slipped, Meijer went in the opposite direction, shooting to the top of the list in 2026.

Meijer jumped from a score of 78 in 2025 to 82 in 2026, giving it the highest customer satisfaction score in the country.

QuikTrip, Sheetz and Wawa tied for second with scores of 80, while Kwik Trip and Murphy USA tied for fifth at 79.

Meijer's dominance might surprise some customers who know the store primarily as a grocery store superchain. But the study is looking at their Meijer Express locations, which offer gas, coffee, snacks and quick eats — much like any other convenience store.

What's The Difference Between QuikTrip and Kwik Trip?

QuikTrip and Kwik Trip are two completely different convenience store chains.

QuikTrip, or QT, is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has more than 1,250 stores across 23 states.

Kwik Trip is based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and operates primarily throughout the Midwest. There’s no connection between the two companies.

Buc-ee's Is Still The GOAT

The lower customer satisfaction index doesn't mean Buc-ee’s suddenly became a bad place to stop. A score of 77 is still above the overall convenience-store industry average of 75... put that in your bag of beaver nuggets and eat it.

Read More: Buc-ee’s Has Big Expansion Plans Across the U.S. — Here’s Where It’s Headed

But when you've built a reputation for being one of the best in the business, dropping down the rankings is going to get noticed.

Buc-ee’s may not have completely fallen from grace, but it definitely took a major step down in 2026.

Here's a quick list of the top-ranked stores nationally:

1. Meijer (82)

2. QuikTrip, Sheetz, Wawa (80)

3. KwikTrip, Murphy USA (79)

4. Buc-ee's, Maverik, Pilot, RaceTrac, Shell (77)

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