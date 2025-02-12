Bunnie Xo’s Cows Are Embarrassing Her on the Internet

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's adorable mini-cows have been fixtures on Bunnie's social media ever since they adopted the animals last month.

But apparently, they've also been the subject of a little bit of controversy.

Bunnie says a few of her followers have criticized her for the cows' long, scraggly coats, and the fact that they've often got pieces of hay and grass stuck in their fur.

In her latest video, Bunnie calls up one cow, Crunch, to jokingly chastise him for making her look bad on the internet.

"Everybody thinks we don't take care of you," she says. "Because we brush you and then you go and roll around in the barn."

She also shows the camera the cows' scratching brushes, which are affixed to the trees in their pasture and which make their coats "disheveled."

"I literally brush him to perfection and it doesn't last, because that dude does what he wants to do," she adds.

"People say, 'Why don't you brush your cow?! Why don't you fix his hair?!' We brush it every freakin' day," she adds.

In the caption of her post, Bunnie jokes that she's currently "Looking for a cow hair brushe[r] to brush their hair every hour on the hour so the internet can stop telling us what to do."

Brushing is good for cows: According to the Wisconsin State Farmer, not only do cows benefit from grooming from a hygiene standpoint, but the act of brushing also provides emotional benefits for the animals.

But the cows also benefit from getting dirty. Many supportive fans jumped into Bunnie's comments section to assure her that she's doing a great job caring for her new herd — as well as to offer their hourly cow brushing services.

"Why don't they mind they own," one fan writes. "Obviously these babies are loved."