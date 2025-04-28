Bunnie Xo Had to Explain This Stagecoach Wardrobe Choice

Bunnie Xo didn't just attend the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, she was a surprise guest during her husband Jelly Roll's headlining set on Saturday night (April 26).

Bunnie walked out onstage to share a kiss with Jelly and greet the fans, meaning that a whole lot of people saw her outfit. And some country fans were confused by the message written on her shirt: "G's Up, Hoes Down."

Bunnie typically uses the word "hoes" positively, especially because she herself is a former sex worker.

The podcaster and social media personality also uses "In Hoes We Trust" as her unofficial slogan, adding the phrase to multiple merch items in her store.

So it makes sense that some fans would be a little confused about why the shirt she wore to Stagecoach painted the term in a negative light.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Just Made Her First 'I Made It' Purchase + Fans Are Jealous!

Bunnie broke down the meaning behind "G's Up, Hoes Down" in one slide of a social media carousel she shared featuring photos of her at Stagecoach. Other photos in the batch of images prominently show off the wording on her shirt.

"'G's up, hoes down' is a phrase that comes from hip-hop culture, especially from the 1990s," Bunnie's explanation reads.

"... It's a loyalty and respect thing — like saying, 'We lift up the strong and true people and don't mess with the disloyal or shady ones.'"

"G's," she adds, are "'Gangstas' or 'real ones' — basically, people who are loyal, strong, respected, and part of your crew or circle."

As for "hoes"? The negative connotation here is all about context.

"It's a disrespectful term for people (often women, but sometimes anyone) who are seen as untrustworthy, disloyal or just not respected," Bunnie explains.

In other words, in this context, the word has a pretty different meaning than it does when it's used as derogatory slang for a sex worker.

Read More: Jelly Roll's Wife Marks One Year Since She Retired From Sex Work

Bunnie also added that the phrase is associated with songs by Snoop Dogg and others from "the West Coast rap scene." Snoop released a song called "G'z up, Hoes Down" in 2004.

Urban Dictionary essentially corroborates Bunnie's explanation (albeit with some shady secondary origins), with the additional details that the phrase has also become slang for a form of ecstasy pill.

Bunnie's nod to hip-hop culture was a fun choice for Stagecoach, since Jelly has roots in hip-hop and returned to them a little bit during his headlining set at the festival. BigXthaPlug and Wiz Khalifa were both special guests during his portion of the show, and they both performed songs from their discographies at Jelly's request.