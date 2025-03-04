She bakes bread, she grows and cans her own vegetables — she even freeze-dries so she can squirrel away food. Now, Carrie Underwood has picked up another granny hobby: Crocheting.

On Tuesday morning (March 4), the no-downtime country music superstar showed off her latest creation, which is the result of her new hobby.

"Granny hobbies in full swing," she writes on Instagram Stories. "Someday she'll grow up to be a blanket!"

The included photo shows her work thus far, about half of a blue, grey and cream blanket. Underwood, 41, says her dog, Penny (find her at the edge of the couch) already likes it.

No one can accuse the "Out of That Truck" singer of twiddling her thumbs when she's not in the studio. Underwood is a current judge on American Idol — her first season to fill the role —and she's still playing shows for her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, which will close out at the end of the month.

She's also raising two growing boys and a lot of farm animals, including Gary, who is extra hard work.

American Idol Season 23 officially premieres on March 9, but fans of the reality singing competition know the episodes aren't live at first. ABC will first air pre-taped auditions, then Underwood and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will fly to Los Angeles to help whittle down contestants in Hollywood. Country's Jelly Roll will also lend a hand this season.

Fans can watch Idol each Sunday on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the next day.