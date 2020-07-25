After the controversy regarding his decision to play live in front of a not-very-socially-distant crowd in Tennessee in June, country music hitmaker Chase Rice is getting back to doing what he does best.

And that’s writing some strong songs.

“I’m getting back into writing mode here,” Rice says in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (July 22), in which the Florida native wears a Dale Earnhardt T-shirt and sports a bushy mustache. “I think I’ve written like five songs in the last week. I’m excited to get back into writing and I’m excited to work on Part 3 & Part 4, whatever my album ends up looking like.”

Fans will recall that back in May, Rice released The Album Part II, a four-song project that follows January’s surprise release of The Album Part I.

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and tours pretty much rescheduled until 2021, Rice and many others are finding time to write songs that seem custom made for the concerning times we are living in.

“I wrote this one with Taylor Phillips, Brock Berryhill and Jeremy Stover,” Rice says in the video before beginning to play the unreleased song, titled “Ain’t Many Like Us Left.”

“We just started talking about our grandparents and it just doesn’t seem like there are many like them these days, so we wrote this song, and I hope we get to play it live at some point, and I hope you enjoy it.”

Watch Rice play his new song in the video clip above, and let us know what you think in the comments section.