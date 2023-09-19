Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling one of their Texas fixer-uppers. The renovation moguls recently listed the "Magnolia House" for $995,000.

The house gained national attention when it was renovated by the Gaines' on Season 3 of their popular television series, Fixer Upper. According to Amanda Nesbitt of Magnolia Realty in Waco, who holds the listing, the Magnolia House and the neighboring Carriage House on the property will be sold together.

"Magnolia, in partnership with Magnolia Realty, plans to sell their two McGregor, Texas-based vacation rental homes to loving hands this fall as the brand looks toward the opening of Hotel 1928 in downtown Waco," the company shares with Good Morning America.

Sitting at 323 South Madison Avenue in McGregor, Texas, the historic Magnolia House was build in the 1800s. The two-story home features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached garage. Its unique layout provides several cozy nooks, while a large kitchen opens to a formal dining room, perfect for hosting dinner parties.

Across the yard, just beyond the gazebo, sits the Carriage House. Built in the 1980s, this home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan makes this a great place for entertaining, too, with a large kitchen and living room.

Both the Magnolia and Carriage houses have operated as vacation rentals since their renovations in 2015. The .41-acre property sits just outside of downtown McGregor and is less than 30 minutes from Waco, Texas, where the Gaines' have made a name for themselves.

"Magnolia has been honored to host guests from all around the world in these special homes, and has loved being a part of the McGregor community," Magnolia Realty tells GMA. "The brand remains passionate about welcoming visitors to Waco, Texas, and looks forward to the future of doing that through the hotel and their Waco-based vacation rental properties."

The Gaines' main focus this year is the opening of their massive hotel renovation in the heart of Waco. Hotel 1928 — named for the year the building was built — is expected to open its doors this fall.