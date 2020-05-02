Chris Lane has shaved his beard off for a good cause, and the country singer looks so different that even his wife says she can't recognize him.

Lane turned to Instagram to share his metamorphosis on Friday (May 1), first sharing a video with his full quarantine beard. In that clip, Lane explains that he is about to shave his beard to bring attention to Schick Hydro’s #ShaveFromHome program. The initiative aims to bring awareness to the National Out of Work Barbers COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is helping support barbers who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lane then shared an "after" video, revealing a transformation so stunning that he literally looks like an entirely different person.

"Haven’t shaved my beard off in 5-6 years," he writes to accompany the shocking clip. "Did it for a great cause but hoping it grows back fast!"

Lane's wife, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, is as stunned as anyone by his new look.

"My wife literally cannot stop laughing," the "Big, Big Plans" singer tells People. "She just keeps saying, ‘I actually don’t even recognize you. Like, you look completely different.’"

"She likes the beard," Lane adds. "She says she likes this as well, but I know she’s lying."

Lane tells People he's glad that he participated in the worthy cause by shaving his beard, but he's "definitely never going to do it again."

Lane is just the latest country star to dramatically change his look during quarantine. Lauren Alaina dyed her hair a stunning shade of blue, Thomas Rhett also shaved his trademark beard, and Blake Shelton has been growing back his mullet. Keith Urban recently turned to social media to show fans that his quarantine hair is completely out of control.

