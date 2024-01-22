When tourists come to Nashville, they usually go right for lower Broadway -- where all the honky tonks and bars are located.

Sometimes, the locals like to pop in to these bars as well: Locals like Grammy, ACM and CMA-nominated country artist, Chris Young. That's what happened last week at a famous tourist spot, Bootleggers Inn, on Lower Broadway in Nashville.

On a TikTok posted by Young, you see him on stage performing to a small, quaint crowd, of unexpected patrons.

In the video that lasts almost two minutes, Young is seen performing to some empty chairs, as well as a few lucky people that happened to be there having a drink.

The video begins with an acoustic rendition of Young's 2009 hit, "Gettin' You Home." Then, it switches to an upbeat acoustic version of his 2021 hit, "Famous Friends," with Kane Brown. Finally, Young finished off his impromptu set with his 2013 hit, "Aw Naw."

In between songs, you can hear the crowd cheer, it is a small crowd for sure, most were probably shocked and couldn't believe that Young was performing there in the flesh.

Young just announced that his largest album project yet, called Young Love & Saturday Nights, is on the way, and that a huge tour to support that album is happening. The fact that someone of Young's caliber just walks into a bar to play live, on a random evening, really shows what country music is all about at it's core.

Fans were quick to point this out on the TikTok video. One fan said, "Could you imagine casually walking in for a drink and bam! There is Chris Young serenading you!"

Another fan writes, "Walk in, have a drink or two, think man this sounds like Chris Young. Wait a minute. THIS IS CHRIS YOUNG."

Details about the upcoming Chris Young album and tour can be found here.

