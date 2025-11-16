Cody Johnson shared a few details about his wife's experience giving birth to their third baby, and from the sounds of it, everything happened very fast.

"It was 1 AM, couldn't sleep," the singer said in a recent stop on Country Countdown USA, where he also announced that the baby had been born.

"About 2:30, Brandi said her water broke," he continued. "I figured out her diesel truck tops out at about 125 mph."

Though it was a nail-biter in the moment, the story has a happy ending. Baby boy Jaycee Daniel Johnson made his arrival on Oct. 21, and Johnson says the whole family is doing well.

"He and mom are here at the house. They're happy and healthy, and it's been a wonderful experience," the singer continues.

Why Didn't Cody Johnson Share His Baby News Right Away?

By the time he announced his newborn son's arrival, it had been about three weeks since the baby was born.

Johnson says he and Brandi chose to keep the news to themselves for a while. "I'm a pretty private person. Brandi is too," he explains.

"Some artists post all the time. Not me," the singer continues. "When I'm onstage with the guitar, I interact with the world. But when I take my hat off, I'm very private."

Still, he knew the secret was going to come out soon. Fans knew that Brandi was pregnant, and with the CMA Awards coming up, Johnson says he figured that somebody was bound to ask.

Johnson and his wife were already parents to two girls before welcoming Jaycee. He previously said that he didn't have a strong gender preference going into the pregnancy, but he was excited to see that they were having a boy this time around.

Cody Johnson Will Attend the CMA Awards -- But He's Not Performing

Johnson is still recuperating after having surgery for a burst eardrum last month. He had to cancel several shows to recover from the procedure.

The singer said he was invited to perform at the CMAs, and he potentially could have muscled through it, but ultimately, he knew recovery was more important.

"I also don't think it would be fair for the fans who had their shows canceled," he pointed out.