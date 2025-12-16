Cody Johnson was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where he shared the humble advice he gives to kids who idolize him.

The conversation came up after I asked Johnson how he handles that kind of responsibility — and what he tells young fans at shows when they run up to him saying they love him or that he’s their hero.

“These kids come up to me at my shows and they say, ‘I wanna be just like you when I grow up,’” Johnson said.

What in the world do you say to a child who’s looking you square in the eyes, telling you they want to build their whole existence — now and in the future — around the life you live?

Johnson says he keeps it honest.

“Dude, I’m just as messed up as a lot of people. I’m human too,” he tells them. “Don’t look at the stage and think, ‘That guy’s got something that nobody else does.’”

The "Dirt Cheap" singer admits that he has "tried very, very hard over the years to get closer to God, get closer to being a better man, but, we've all got our problems, you know?"

Johnson had a health scare recently in 2025, as he had an eardrum burst and had to get surgery to fix it. With that came postponement of the rest of his 2025 tour so he could recover.

