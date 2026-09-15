Colt Ford's injuries from his August bus crash are more serious than doctors originally hoped. The singer will not be able to return to the road until next year.

In a social media video shared on Monday (Sept. 14), Ford told his fans that he needs to cancel all remaining tour dates in 2026. He also said he will require more surgery to address his injuries.

Read More: Country Stars Who Canceled Multiple Shows Or Whole Tours in 2026

The singer, whose arm was in a sling in the video, thanked fans for all the support and prayers he's received. He also left them a little good news, too.

Colt Ford Shares a Health Update After Bus Crash — It's Not What We'd Hoped

Ford described his bus crash as "every artist's nightmare."

"Almost 20 years and it finally happened," he said, referring to getting injured in a way that removes him from touring for a significant period of time.

"Unfortunately, I was hurting a little bit more than we realized," Ford continued, "and I'm having to cancel the rest of the year, have some more surgery and hopefully get back out there next year."

Among the canceled shows are several September dates, including planned appearances at state fairs, festivals and cruises.

He assured fans that he's committed to making it back to the stage, even if that takes a little longer than previously anticipated.

"I ain't gonna let the devil win," Ford said. "...They ain't gonna get me. They ain't gonna make me quit."

Colt Ford Shares Good News: New Music On the Way!

While fans are waiting for Ford's return to the road, they'll have some new music to listen to. The singer said he'd been working on a batch of new songs prior to his crash, and he intends to release that material this year.

"I got about a handful of [new songs.] I'm gonna give it to you," he confirmed. "...I'll see y'all next year. I love y'all. God bless."

What Happened to Colt Ford?

In mid-August, Colt Ford was riding his tour bus on his way to a show when his vehicle crashed. The bus sustained significant damage, and several crew members were "a little banged up," according to a statement Ford shared at the time.

Read More: Colt Ford Injured in Tour Bus Crash — See a Photo

Though he kept things light on social media, the singer sustained serious injuries: He broke his shoulder in the crash, and first responders had to remove him from the bus by pulling him out of a window.

Ford has been through a lot in recent years. He suffered a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024. He also battled eye cancer in 2022, after which he was diagnosed with a chronic autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis.

Despite those setbacks, Ford has remained positive and committed to life and health. He continues to record new music, often accompanied by A-Listers such as Jake Owen. Last fall, Ford crashed Taste of Country's interview with Owen and told some unbelievable stories.