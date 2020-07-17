The Chicks are back with a new video for one of the songs on their new album. Will their fans turn out to vote for it in the countdown of the most popular country music videos of the week?

The Chicks' new video for "Sleep at Night" calls out a man who is not faithful. The clip is up against new offerings from Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Sarah Ross. Which artist has your vote this week?

Laine Hardy takes over the top spot on the countdown this week with his video for "Ground I Grew Up On," pushing Home Free down to No. 2. Brett Eldredge debuts in the countdown at No. 7 this week with his new video for "Gabrielle," in a week that's seen a lot of motion in the top videos in country music.

Which artists and videos would you like to in Taste of Country's rundown of the most popular videos in country music next week? We let our readers decide each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! We publish the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.