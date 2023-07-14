Damar Hamlin was overcome with emotion at the 2023 ESPYs on Wednesday (July 12). The Buffalo Bills safety had the honor of presenting the Pat Tillman Award to the training staff who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

While on stage at the biggest awards show in sports, Hamlin wiped his eyes as he approached the microphone.

As seen in the video below, the crowd claps in support before rising to their feet in a standing ovation. That's when the NFL standout drops his head into his hands, his shoulders shaking as he tries to swallow down the tears.

Finally, he lifts his head, takes a deep breath and delivers his lines.

"Please welcome this year's recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service, the training staff of the Buffalo Bills," he says before embracing each member of the staff as they walk onstage.

Watch the touching moment below:

Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest During NFL Game

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. It was a chilling scene as the staff administered CPR on the 24-year-old before putting him into an ambulance and transporting him to a nearby hospital. ESPN reported that the entire event unfolded in 16 minutes.

Support for Hamlin exploded across the league, with teams wearing "Love for Damar" shirts as he recovered in the hospital. As of April, he was cleared to return to the field and was a full participant in team practices last month. He is expected to suit up for the Bills this fall.

The training staff has been credited with saving Hamlin's life.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service

The Pat Tillman Award for Service was created in memory of former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman. The former safety left the league to enlist in the Army in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. He was killed during his service in Afghanistan in 2004.