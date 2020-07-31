Dan + Shay are living in the clouds (literally) in their "I Should Probably Go to Bed" music video. There's an Alice in Wonderland vibe to the '70s-inspired clip, seen above.

Directed by Patrick Tracy, the new video finds Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney is an ornate, Victorian-style house where everything's just a little off. It's hard to tell if they're dreaming or in some sort of alternate reality — that is, until it's revealed that the thing people are stopping traffic to look at is that house, floating in the sky.

As the beat drops at the song's bridge, the topsy-turvy world turns downright twister-esque, with both artists flying through the air before returning to their original places. The duo filmed their new music video during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which Smyers admits was a unique experience, but an important one.

"Everybody had to get tested for COVID on the way in, and there was a COVID compliance officer walking around and making sure there was never a moment where people had their masks off. It was crazy, but, you know, it was what we had to do," he tells Billboard. "And I think it felt good for people to get back to work. People were eager for that. I think this moment has caused us to step back and to appreciate, 'Hey, we all get to do music for a living. This is incredible. It's a dream come true.'"

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" is Dan + Shay's duo's first new song since "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber, which hit No. 1 in January. Smyers and Mooney have been mostly silent on social media since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to move their 2020 headlining tour to 2021, although they teased that music was coming with a social message in June.

Dan + Shay are riding a hot streak at country radio with seven straight No. 1 hits from three successful albums. Their most recent album is a 2018 self-titled project, which produced a Grammy-winning song, "Speechless," and an ACM Award-winning track, "Tequila." Their next project is, at last check, planned for release this year.