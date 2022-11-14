Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream

Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET.

The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14), along with pop legend Cyndi Lauper, who is also performing and presenting. Past nominee Jimmie Allen is also repping the country genre during the livestream: He'll be helping to announce the nominees. Other previously announced presenters include Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo and more artists with history at the Grammys.

Dan + Shay have a pretty impressive batting average at the Grammys, as they've been nominated four times and won three of those categories. All three trophies have been in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category: Once for "Tequila," once for "Speechless" and once for "10,000 Hours." Meanwhile, Allen was nominated for the all-genre Best New Artist category in 2022.

The nominations livestream will broadcast live from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles; you can watch it on the Grammys website.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are set to air on Feb. 5, 2023 from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ from 8-11:30PM ET.

