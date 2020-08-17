Dan + Shay Did Their Own Stunts for New Video and Were Left With Bruises

Dan + Shay's groundbreaking new music video for their single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" had them doing everything from flying in the air to walking on the walls.

It wasn't easy, and they have the bruises to prove it.

"It was crazy," explains Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers during a new interview with Taste of Country Nights. "I had bruises all over my ribs for awhile .... but anything for the art."

The country duo insists that had no stunt doubles for filming the video.

"We had a guy there telling us what to do," Shay Mooney says of what it was like to shoot the surreal music video. "He harnessed us up and he kind of gave us a crash course in stunting I guess. It was crazy."

Mooney recalls that one day in particular, he was "suspended in the air for four hours" while Smyers "was being thrown around the room." While this was all happening, the two-time Grammy winners were sharing pictures and videos with their family members at home.

"I was in the air and (my little boy) was like, 'What’s going on?'" Mooney says, laughing.

If that wasn't enough, filming the "I Should Probably Go to Bed" video had to be done under the strictest of guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We had a COVID officer there and obviously everyone was social distancing and had their masks on and we obviously had to make sure that it was safe," Mooney says. "It was very challenging to do it during this time."

"I Should Probably Go to Bed," the song, pulled a staggering 6 million global streams in just three days after its release.

Listen to Taste of Country Nights' Interview With Dan + Shay: