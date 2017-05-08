Dan + Shay made a couple's wedding day even more special when they surprised them with a private concert.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney crashed the wedding of Madeline Roberts and Brandon Bateman on Saturday (May 6) in Florida, giving a show during the reception. Madeline — the duo's self-proclaimed "biggest fan" — was delighted when they showed up to surprise her and her new hubby with a performance of not one, but three songs.

The couple even had their first dance to Dan + Shay's "From the Ground Up" live, followed by a cover of Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" and the country duo's latest single "How Not To."

In a video posted to Facebook by one of the couple's friends, Dan + Shay can be seen singing Swift's song as a circle grows in front of them and the happy couple beaming as they sing and dance along, before launching into "How Not To."

In addition to their own new music, the country act are also featured on the soundtrack for the 2017 film, The Shack, with a track they co-wrote titled "When I Pray for You." The movie is based on the book of the same name and features Tim McGraw in a minor role. Dan + Shay recently wrapped up their 2017 Obsessed Tour in April in Kansas City, Mo.

Mooney became a father in 2017 after his fiancee Hannah Billingsley gave birth to a baby boy named Asher James in January. Smyers is also engaged to girlfriend Abby Law after popping the question in November of 2016.