Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney is widely considered among the best young vocalists in country music, so there's a good chance one of his two sons may inherit the gene. He's hoping they don't.

The ACM Awards Duo of the Year nominees spoke to Taste of Country Nights' Evan and Amber on Tuesday (Sept. 15) during ACM Radio Row at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will sing "I Should Probably Go to Bed" during the ACM Awards on CBS on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), and it sounds like Mooney hopes his kids — almost 7-month-old Ames and 3-year-old Asher — won't be watching. He doesn't want them chasing country music dreams.

"Absolutely not," Mooney says. "He's not even going to find out that I'm a singer until he's like 35 years old."

The 28-year-old Mooney has been part of Dan + Shay since 2013. They've been nominated in this category every year since and won for the first time last year. Additionally, the pair were nominated for the already awarded Music Video and Musical Event of the Year and for Song of the Year, which will be awarded on Wednesday.

"That's like my worst fear is that my kid wants to be a singer," Mooney says, continuing. "It's hard man, it's hard. Do something smart. Be smarter than me ... This is all I got."

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" is the second single from an upcoming Dan + Shay album that will likely feature "10,000 Hours," the ACM-nominated song with Justin Bieber from 2019. The 2020 ACM Awards begin at 8PM ET on Wednesday.

