Dan + Shay are off to a great start in 2024, as their current single, "Save Me the Trouble," is top dog at country radio. The song is officially a No. 1 hit on Mediabase.

The pair thanked fans on social media with a video and shared that the milestone was extra special, as they are also celebrating 10 years as a country music duo.

"It's surreal to even say that out loud," Dan Smyers says in the video. "Man, what a dream come true."

"We are so grateful to be coming into this year with our 10th No. 1 after being a band for 10 years," Shay Mooney adds.

"Save Me the Trouble" is the lead single off their Bigger Houses album, which arrived in September. The project — which they say is their "best yet" — is their first release after having a heart-to-heart conversation about the future of the band.

Dan + Shay revealed earlier this year that they almost went their separate ways in March 2022. After not speaking for four months, the two agreed to have an honest conversation about whether or not they wanted to keep doing music.

Both singers were burnt out and afraid of the toll their career had taken on their personal lives The conversation marked a turning point for both of them and birthed a new dedication to their craft.

They shared the truth about their struggles in a video titled "The Drive."

In this new revitalized state, Dan + Shay are full steam ahead. In addition to releasing a new album and several television performances, they have plotted a tour for 2024.

The Heartbreak on the Map Tour — named after one of the album's songs — will kick off on Feb. 29 in Greenville, S.C. They'll travel to 19 cities before wrapping things up in Boston, Mass., on April 13.

Get our free mobile app

Dan + Shay will also make history this spring as the first duo coaching team on The Voice. They both will share one of those iconic red chairs, which has been outfitted to seat two people. They'll join fellow country singer Reba McEntire alongside Chance the Rapper and John Legend as coaches when Season 25 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Feb. 26, on NBC.