Dan + Shay are proving they’re not just the romantic ballad guys on their jubilant new song, “We Should Get Married.”

The track, which Dan Smyers penned with Jimmy Robbins and Ernest, starts off unassumingly slow as the narrator plots his next romantic move.

“Yeah, I know that we just met / So pardon my drunk confidence / And I know you don’t know me yet / But my heart skipped ten steps ahead,” Mooney sings over deceptively slow piano keys.

Listeners expecting a bridal ballad are swiftly proven wrong as soon as the lilting chorus bursts onto the scene like confetti.

“We should get married, take it out to Vegas / Find a little chapel, hire us an Elvis / Pink limousine longhorns on the hood / Drinkin’ champagne out the sunroof, we could / Get you in a white dress, I could rent a cheap suit / Feed each other weddin’ cake, book a little honeymoon / Seven days in Paris, yeah / I’m talkin’ Tennessee / Ain’t no point in waitin’ / Baby, I’ve been sayin’ / We should get married,” Dan + Shay profess in the country shuffle.

While heartfelt ballads including “Speechless” and “From the Ground Up” have been staples in Dan + Shay’s career, “We Should Get Married” showcases their versatility in retaining passionate sentiments while embracing infectious, party-ready production styles.

“We Should Get Married” will be featured on Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, Bigger Houses, arriving Sept. 15.

Of the project, Smyers shares, “Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused, but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded. Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I'll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out.”

Fans can preview Bigger Houses now with its title track, “Always Gonna Be,” “Heartbreak on the Map” and lead single, “Save Me the Trouble."