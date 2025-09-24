After suspending and then reinstating Jimmy Kimmel from his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Disney has announced that they will be hiking prices on all of their streaming platforms.

How Are Prices Increasing Across Disney Streaming Networks?

Kimmel airs on ABC Networks, which is a subsidiary of Disney, and according to Fox Business, starting Oct. 21, the company will increase the monthly price of its Disney+ plan with ads by $2 to $11.99 per month.

The no-ads Disney Plus Premium plan will increase by $3 to $18.99 per month. Meanwhile, the company is also boosting the price of some of its bundle options.

With so many major streaming services involved — including Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN — this price increase will likely affect more households than one would think.

The whispers of the price hikes started flowing on Sept. 23, just as the company also dealt with pushback over its handling of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was briefly pre-empted by Disney following Kimmel's comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Get our free mobile app

Disney contests that the price hikes have long been in the works, and they are just normal standard operating procedure, but it is some weird timing that they are happening right after the Kimmel fallout.

There are countless rumors as to why Disney pulled Kimmel and why they decided to reinstate his show, including that people threatened to cancel their streaming subscriptions. If that was the case, those people will not be happy with these price hikes.

If you are thinking about canceling one of their streaming services, keep in mind that pretty much every single streaming service nowadays is hiking prices constantly, so you will likely run into the same issue.

What Does ESPN Stand For?

Those famous four letters stand for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

How Old Is Jimmy Kimmel?

Kimmel is 57 years old. He was born on Nov. 13, 1967.

14 Powerful Photos From Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service An estimated 90,000 people attended Sunday's (Sept. 21) memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Among the notable speakers were President Trump, Vice President Vance, Kirk's widow Erika, Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes