There's a lot going on in Nashville and all across America for the first ever Dolly Day or Give Like Dolly Day on Sept. 25, 2026.

Nashville is going to end Dolly Day with a pretty cool tribute to Dolly Parton.

On Sept. 25, downtown Nashville will light up the sky with a brief fireworks show in honor of Parton. And, of course, there is a very specific reason it's happening at exactly 9:25PM

What Is Dolly Day?

Sept. 25 is Dolly Day, with the date being a nod to Parton's famous song, "9 to 5." It was also the title of her smash-hit film.

So 9/25 at 9:25 is the perfect time for Nashville to put on a fireworks show for the country music legend.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Didn’t Want Her Family to See Her on Her Deathbed – But Made One Exception [Report]

The fireworks will be the final big moment of a day filled with Dolly celebrations all over Music City.

What Is Nashville Doing For Dolly Day?

At 5PM, participating music venues around Nashville are scheduled to perform Parton's "9 to 5."

Buildings around downtown are also being lit up pink, and businesses throughout the city are offering Dolly-inspired food, drinks and other specials.

Businesses Are Supporting Imagination Library for Dolly Day

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are donating all of the Sept. 25 proceeds from Friends in Low Places to the Nashville Public Library and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Other businesses and attractions are also donating portions of their sales or ticket proceeds to causes connected to Dolly's legacy.

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton - 9 to 5

But after a full day of celebrating Dolly, Nashville is going to look up at the sky at 9:25 tonight.

It's a pretty perfect way to end the first official Dolly Day in Music City.

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