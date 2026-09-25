Dolly Parton is getting her own day in America, and a bunch of businesses are getting involved in a pretty cool way.

What Is Give Like Dolly Day?

Friday, Sep. 25 is the inaugural "Dolly Day" or "Give Like Dolly Day" across America, in reference to her smash hit song "9 to 5" (9/25).

Businesses across the country are finding different ways to give back to Parton's Imagination Library and help get books into the hands of kids.

Some businesses are donating money from sales, some are donating proceeds from special events, and one Nashville bar is giving away basically everything it makes that day.

Here's how you can help by simply buying something you might already be buying anyway.

American Eagle Outfitters Present the Dolly Jean and the Dolly Tee on Dolly Day

American Eagle is getting in on Give Like Dolly Day by giving one of its jeans a very Dolly name.

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The company's Super High-Waisted Flare Jean has been renamed "The Dolly Jean" specifically for the day of giving.

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American Eagle is also releasing a brand-new Dolly Parton graphic tee for Dolly Day.

The shirt is priced at $34.95 and is an online-only exclusive.

Just like the Dolly Jean, 100 percent of the sales proceeds from the shirt on Sept. 25 will go toward the foundation's book-gifting programs.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Donating Proceeds on Give Like Dolly Day

This one is pretty easy to get behind because, well, it's ice cream.

Jeni's is holding a nationwide Dolly Day event at its scoop shops on Sept. 25. The company will donate 25 percent of all in-person scoop shop sales between 2PM and 5PM local time directly to the Dollywood Foundation.

So basically, go get ice cream and help put books in the hands of kids.

Regal Cinemas Donating Proceeds on Give Like Dolly Day

Regal Cinemas is getting involved by bringing a couple of Parton's classic movies back to the big screen.

Regal will donate 100 percent of the ticket sale proceeds from special $9.25 tribute screenings of Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas through the Regal Foundation.

That's a pretty good way to celebrate Dolly Day if you ask me.

Chick-Fil-A in Dolly Parton's Hometown Donating Proceeds to The Dolly Parton Foundation

Chick-fil-A in Sevierville, Tennessee, in Parton's hometown, announced a special promotion for Give Like Dolly Day from 9AM to 5PM, donating a portion of proceeds from cookie sales (including cookie trays and 6-pack cookies) to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton’s Sister Freida Breaks Her Silence on Family’s Estate Battle

Grand Ole Opry Donating Proceeds to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library on Give Like Dolly Day

On Sep. 25, $5 from certain tickets at the Opry will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

It's another way to celebrate Parton while helping the organization she spent years building around getting books to children.

Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood's Friends in Low Places Bar Donating Profits on Give Like Dolly Day

Friends in Low Places, the Nashville bar owned by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 411 Broadway is the only business that we know of going all-in for Dolly Day.

Friends in Low Places is hosting the flagship Dolly Day celebration and will donate 100 percent of the day's register sales and income to the Imagination Library and Nashville Public Libraries.

That's everything from 10AM to 2AM. Holy cow!

They're also collecting children's books at the door, so you can bring a book along and help that way, too.

Go to the bar with a book... that might be a first for some.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker