This is one of those Dolly Parton stories that is hard to believe actually happened... but rest assured, it did.

According to News Channel 5 Nashville, more than 30 years ago, in 1993, a Tennessee family was driving around on Christmas Eve looking at Christmas lights when they happened to drive past Parton's home in Brentwood.

The gate was open. So, they boldly decided to drive up.

Dolly Parton Once Invited a Family of Strangers Into Her Home on Christmas Eve

The family, Tony and Terry Richardson and their two kids, Walter and Holland, weren't exactly sure what they were doing. They even debated whether they should turn around or just keep going as far as they could get up the driveway.

They ended up meeting Parton's brother, Randy Parton, who basically told them to come on in and wish Parton a Merry Christmas.

So they did.

The family walked into Parton's home and found themselves in the kitchen, where they were introduced to people at her Christmas gathering. At this point the family had to be pinching themselves and wondering if this was a dream or reality.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Says Family Is ‘Intact’ and ‘Grateful’ Amid Estate Battle

Then Parton herself came walking down the hall.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

In true Parton fashion, instead of saying hello and sending them on their way, she invited them to stay.

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Dolly told the family to come in, look at all the food and sit down and eat with her.

The family had already eaten, which Walter Richardson now says was a pretty big mistake. If it were me, I would have just eaten again and if my stomach burst ... it would be worth it to have that experience with Parton.

Before they left, she also insisted that the kids get Christmas presents.

Dolly Parton Was Always Gifting Things to Children

Parton gave the two kids copies of her Coat of Many Colors book and cassette.

She also took a picture with the family and later mailed them a copy.

The whole thing happened more than 30 years ago, but the Richardson family still remembers it like it was yesterday.

The family recently shared the story publicly, saying they were still amazed that Parton welcomed complete strangers into her home on Christmas Eve.

And honestly, that's pretty cool.

Vintage Dollywood Gallery Check out these photos from Old Dollywood early days. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor