It's good news and bad news for Dolly Parton fans hoping their grief is authenticated. The bad news is there will not be a traditional memorial.

The good news is that there is going to be one heck of a party in 2027.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026 after a short battle with cancer.

She'd admitted to health challenges over the past year but never let on that any were serious.

Her niece Lainey Mae Parton shared that she was laid to rest last week.

Dollyfest 2027 — Everything We Know

On Monday (Aug. 31), Team Dolly revealed plans for Dollyfest in 2027. This will be a celebration of her life and music across two days on two consecutive weekends. One weekend will be in Nashville and the other will be in London, England.

Related: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings - Everything You Need To Know

Specific dates and artists involved have not yet been revealed but manager Danny Nozell says Parton dreamed up this festival-style concept.

"This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan," he shares in a press release.

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Will There Be an Official Dolly Parton Memorial

The press release also makes it clear that Parton did not want people standing around boo-hooing about her death. While they appreciate the fan celebrations and encourage people to celebrate the singer as they choose, Nozell says a traditional memorial isn't coming.

"That is not something Dolly wanted," he says.

This is much different from what happened after the death of other legends. Both George Jones and Loretta Lynn were celebrated with a public memorial at the Grand Ole Opry. So too was Charlie Daniels.

Those events were put together promptly after each singer's death and sometimes even involved the casket.

Instead, Parton was quietly laid to rest last week at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. It was the small, private ceremony she hoped for.

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