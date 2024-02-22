Country trio Due West say their upcoming album is their most authentic. Legendary songwriter Dean Dillon is part of the reason why.

The group will release Unbroken on Friday (Feb. 23), and they have chosen "Right Amount of Wrong" — a Dillon co-write — for Taste of Country readers to hear first. An undeniable Western sunset colors this helpless-in-love ballad. Steel guitar leads an arrangement that features the best of lead vocalist Tim Gates.

"Something mystical about her / Drew me to her like a moth / Just the right amount of fire / Just the right amount of wrong," the trio sing to close the chorus.

"Writing with Dean has definitely shaped the sound of Due West," Matthew Lopez says. "He has introduced new chords and song structures that don’t sound like any records we’ve made in the past."

Brad Hull also praised how Dillon's easy guitar playing inspired the tight harmonies of "Right Amount of Wrong."

"I feel like we’ve taken Country Music Hall of Fame caliber melodies into what we do as Due West, and it’s a perfect match for this latest sound and latest album," Gates shares.

The band formed at a house party in 2004 and had gone through the typical ups and downs of the music business prior to signing with Dillon's Unwound Records. The Hall of Fame inductee is best known for penning dozens of George Strait songs, and he was critical to this new project, co-writing all 12 songs on Unbroken.