Dustin Lynch Says Worst Day of His Career Was Being ‘Jobless Essentially’ Due to Pandemic

Like so many artists around the globe, Dustin Lynch was stunned to have all of his plans canceled when the world shut down in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had music and entertainment venues boarded up within a matter of days, leaving artists with nowhere to play.

"We got a call that, uh, tour was canceled," Lynch reveals. "Our trip to Australia we already had our bags packed for was canceled, and we weren't allowed to tour in 2020. And literally went from releasing a new album, kicking off a brand new tour, to being jobless essentially."

Lynch — who received the call while doing a show in Las Vegas — tells Taste of Country Nights that was the worst day in the business for him. That day was the catalyst for a tough year in which Lynch had to figure out a way to take care of his team, in addition to himself.

On the other side of that coin, the "Thinking About You" singer also detailed the best day in his 10-year career.

"Best day would be getting inducted to the Grand Ole Opry, because we got to celebrate all the songwriters, all the artists that had lifted me up, my friends, my family, all my team members behind the scenes," he shares. "That's a whole lot of people."

"And that was kind of our trophy," Lynch adds. "Even though it's me on stage accepting it from Reba [McEntire], we built that together."

Lynch is hot off the release of his new album Blue in the Sky, which arrived on Feb. 11. He says the album is a lot of fun, which is the type of music he wants to sing. Surprisingly, the album features no title track. The singer opted for a title that reminds him of the good things in life.

"Blue in the Sky is just a reminder that, hey you can count the clouds in the sky," he says. "Or admire how blue it is every day, you know, when you wake up and look up."

Lynch's Party Mode Tour will get underway on March 17 to promote the album. Lynch and special guest Sean Stemaly will trek across the nation before wrapping up on May 15.