Gas for $1.99 a Gallon? Major Chain Drops Prices for Thanksgiving Weekend

It's been nearly 20 years since gas cost less than $2 a gallon, but a major gas station chain is determined to make it happen this weekend.

Thanksgiving weekend travelers in the Eastern United States can enjoy a very happy "tanks-giving" by paying $1.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gasoline.

Where Can I Get $1.99 Gas?

AAA shares that the average cost of a gallon of gas nationwide is just over $3.30. One retailer is hoping to change that.

Sheetz gas stations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia are offering the $1.99 a gallon deal. The chain has more than 600 stations nationwide and is also known for an expansive menu.

Unleaded 88 gasoline is also known as E15. The Department of Energy describes it as having more ethanol than normal gasoline, adding it's approved "for use in light-duty conventional vehicles of model year 2001 and newer."

A vehicle driving 1,000 miles at an average of 20 miles per gallon would save about $65.

Sheetz has lowered price on Unleaded 88 previously. The Hill points out the chain slashed prices to $2.99 a gallon over Labor Day weekend, a time when an average gallon was higher than this week. Drivers can visit the company's website or app to confirm their station has the proper gas. Signs should reflect the price change.

When Does the $1.99 a Gallon Sale End?

Sheetz Happy Tanks-giving promotion began on Nov. 20 and will continue through Monday (Nov. 27) at 11:59PM. This means you can get cheap gas while traveling and — perhaps most importantly — when you're done and maybe spent too much money.