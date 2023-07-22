Here’s How to Get Paid $15,000 to Visit State Fairs With Your Family This Summer

Going to the state fair with the family has been a rite of passage here in America for as long as anyone can remember. Getting a deep-fried Oreo, then hitting up a booth to try to win a teddy bear for you or your person, then hopping onto the Ferris wheel for a view of the city like none other.

Usually, going to the state fair requires a decent chunk of change, if you want to fully embrace the day, but now you can go with your whole family, and get paid $15,000 to do so.

AmericInn by Wyndham is seeking one family to travel to up to three state fairs in the Midwest over the course of a week and share their tips on social media as they go, the hotel group shared with Travel + Leisure. The lucky family will then get paid $15,000 for the job.

There does seem to be a small amount of work that comes with this paid gig, though. You will not only have to well-document your experience on social media, you will also have to contribute to the future AmericInn “Best of the Midwest Fair Guide.”

If you have ever said, "I need to be paid for putting up with this family," it looks like this is your lucky day. To enter the contest, families must submit a 300-word minimum written entry with a family photo or a 60 second video application online or by email at fairfamily@americinn.com, showing why they are “the ideal candidates for the role, while showcasing family flair and social-media savviness.”

Each family should also provide their social media handles. Submissions must be received by July 25, and the winner will be notified around the week of Aug. 2.

