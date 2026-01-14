Food Network star Guy Fieri has been forced to slow down in recent weeks, after a painful "freak accident" on set that required emergency surgery and landed him on crutches.

But in an update to Entertainment Tonight, he reveals that there was one previously-booked commitment in December that he simply wasn't willing to cancel.

That was a planned trip to Asheville, N.C. to host a bottle-signing event for his Santos Spirits brand tequila and film a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode.

Fieri explained that he had previously planned a visit to Asheville in 2024 but wasn’t able to go after Hurricane Helene hit the city. This time around — more than a year later — he was determined not to cancel on his fans, injury or not.

“They had been hit with such devastation, so we went out there and shot a Triple D because we said we were going to,” he explained. “The last thing I wanted to do was disappoint these people.”

"You had all these folks that had just been hit so hard, and we were planning on going out right before they got hit with those floods. So then we had a program set up to go and then I got injured," he continued.

What Happened to Guy Fieri?

Guy Fieri sustained a serious leg injury in November while filming an episode of his new show Flavor Town Food Fight, according to Fox News.

He slipped down some stairs, his leg bent back and he sustained a massive tear to his quad muscle, an injury that required emergency surgery.

"Just: Ouch, kapow," he told ET about the incident. "It was just a weird thing. The doctor that did the operation said, 'I haven't seen this in 20 years.'"

What Did Guy Fieri's Doctors Say About Him Traveling to North Carolina After Surgery?

Fieri's injury happened less than a month before his planned North Carolina trip, and he was in a wheelchair and on crutches in the immediate aftermath of his surgery.

His doctors tried to discourage him from going, the star says.

"The doctor's like, 'You're gonna fly across the country on crutches and go out and shoot a show? That's a great idea. Just go ahead and do that," Fieri recounts, emphasizing the sarcastic tone. "...He's like, 'You're crazy.'"

What's the Latest Update On Guy Fieri's Recovery?

Fieri admitted to some frustration with the recovery process, as an active person who likes to stay busy and goes a little stircrazy with the recovery regimen of "not exercising, not hiking, not Crossfit, any of that stuff."

"I was going nuts," he says, joking that it felt like "some kind of mean prank" that he couldn't be as active as he's used to.

But the star is on the mend, and he says he's about to start the physical therapy that should hopefully conclude his recovery process.

"It does really give you appreciation for being healthy and taking care of yourself," Fieri continues, and also serves as a reminder to offer help and extra patience to anyone who's on crutches.

"I definitely looked like a baby giraffe the first week or two," he jokes.

Will Guy Fieri's Injury Affect His Upcoming Super Bowl Party?

Fieri expects to be healed up by the time he hosts his annual Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, which will take place in California this year, according to an announcement released this week.

"Give me a couple weeks and I'll get to start the full PT and then I'll be back to me," he said. "By the time I hit the Super Bowl for the Flavortown Tailgate I will be at full speed."