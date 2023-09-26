Home Town host Ben Napier has been chronicling his weight loss journey for fans, but a new picture from wife Erin Naiper's account shows how far the HGTV star has come.

Ben turned 40 this week, and his wife of 14 years recognized it — as well as her father's 70th birthday — with a pair of pics on Instagram. The first is a pretty standard cake picture, but the second finds Ben taking a selfie in front of a gym mirror, sans shirt.

"You’ve worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process," Erin writes. "The girls and I are so thankful for you."

It's not the first time she's loved on her man and shared how proud she is of him.

In March, Erin revealed that her husband was down 65 pounds after committing to better health following shoulder surgery. A few months later, she shared a less spicy picture of her handsome man, adding "Mission accomplished" to the caption.

Season 7 of Home Town will begin soon, but the couple from Laurel, Miss., revealed that their show has already been renewed for an eighth season. They have been married since 2008 and have two children. They also have two spinoff shows: Home Town: Ben's Workshop and Home Town Takeover.

