How Short Is Too Short? Kylie Kelce Has Entered the Homecoming Dress Length Chat

The debate over teenage girls’ homecoming dress choices has been heating up — and Kylie Kelce just entered the chat.

On the Not Gonna Lie podcast Thursday (Sept. 25), the mom of four, 33, admitted she’s been watching the viral conversation play out on TikTok.

Kylie, the wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce, is especially taken aback by older generations expressing disapproval of today’s dress styles.

'Let Teenage Girls Be Teenage Girls'

Kylie spotlighted a TikTok from user @withlottie, who compared the outrage over short, tight dresses today with what she and her peers wore less than a decade ago.

“I’ll tell you one thing’s for sure, two things for certain. If you guys saw what I wore to homecoming in the year of our Lord 2015, you would be sick,” Lottie joked.

She went on to describe Wet Seal and Charlotte Russe bodycon dresses, sky-high platform heels and outfits so tight “you can’t wear underwear.”

Her conclusion: “Just let the teenage girls be teenage girls.” Kylie agreed: “She left no crumbs.”

'We Can’t Forget Where We Came From'

The former field hockey player admitted she finds it funny how adults can quickly forget they were once teenagers themselves.

“It does crack me up that for some reason, as we get older, I think that people have a tendency of forgetting that they were once them,” she said.

Mimicking a parent’s outrage, she added: “‘I can’t believe that my 17-year-old child snuck a beer out of our fridge.’ What’d you sneak? Tell me right now. What did you sneak, guys? We can’t forget where we came from.”

Too Tall for the Dress Code

Kylie revealed that she never actually went to homecoming, but she remembered the struggle with dress-length restrictions as a teen and college student.

At 5’11, she recalled her father routinely stopping her on her way out the door.

“Every single time I left the house in what was a normal article of clothing in the proper size, my father would say, ‘Try again,’” Kylie said.

Her reply? “‘It’s your fault that my legs are this long. And it’s not that the article of clothing is too short. It’s that my leg in comparison makes the shorts or skirt, or dress look too short.’”

Still, Kylie quipped, “I wasn’t making it out of the house in that.”