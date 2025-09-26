Is Zach Top Faking His Country Accent? Here’s What He Says — You Decide

Zach Top is no stranger to wild conspiracy theories. The country newcomer has been dodging rumors ever since he burst onto the scene.

First, there was the strange internet theory that Alan Jackson might secretly be his father. Spoiler alert: He’s not.

Now, a new rumor has taken its place — one that’s got fans seriously divided. The question: Is Zach Top faking his country accent?

A Country Accent From Washington?

The theory picked up steam when fans realized Top grew up in Sunnyside, Wash. — about as far from the South as you can get.

It’s not exactly where you’d expect to hear a natural Southern twang.

Old clips of Top performing in his early days don’t seem to feature the strong drawl fans know him for now, which only added fuel to the fire.

Setting the Record Straight

So what does Top have to say about it? In a TikTok clip, the “Sounds Like the Radio” singer didn’t dodge the question — he answered it head-on.

“All I know is I’ve been practicing it ever since I was a baby. I liked how all them old country guys sang, so I figured I’d talk like them too,” Top said.

He added, “And yeah, since I’ve been in Nashville, it’s just been accentuated, I guess.”

Does His Story Hold Up?

Accent experts would probably agree with Top’s explanation. Research shows accents develop in early childhood, shaped more by peers and surroundings than by parents.

That means a kid who grows up mimicking singers or TV characters can carry those speech patterns into adulthood — especially if they spend years around others who talk the same way.

And in Nashville, it’s not hard to imagine Top’s twang getting stronger over time and heard nightly at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge.

So, Real or Fake?

If you watch Top’s earliest performances, you’ll notice his accent isn’t as thick as it is today. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s faking it.

After all, plenty of singers lean into their influences — it’s part of finding your voice.

And for boys, well … puberty has a way of deepening more than just your singing range.

For now, Top seems happy to laugh off the conspiracy. Whether his twang is natural, practiced, or simply Nashville-rubbed, fans are clearly still listening.