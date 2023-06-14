If You Did Any of These Things Growing Up, You’re Officially Old

Are you an '80s or '90s baby? This one might hit you in the nostalgic feels, and it will definitely punch you in the proverbial "Dang, I am old" gut.

This list of memories originated on Buzzfeed, and if you did any of the list below — even just one — you're officially qualified as "old" to the generation below you.

Using a pencil to rewind a cassette tape. You might have some core memories of the rewind not working right on your cassette deck, so you had to throw in an old No. 2 pencil and start hand-rewinding that Alan Jackson cassette.

Hearing someone yell, "Get off the internet, I need to use the phone!" This was a huge problem in the mid-to-late '90s. Also, if you were expecting a call and your sibling was on the internet, the person calling you would just hear a busy signal.

Cars that needed two different keys. One to unlock the door, and a different key to start the engine. Your mom or dad might have had this dilemma with their keychains — so many keys for just one car.

When everyone's favorite treat was Push-Up Pops, where you basically ate ice cream out of a toilet paper roll. Whatever, this still is a fabulous treat to this day.

Printing out your directions from MapQuest. One wrong turn and that was it, you were lost forever.

Accidentally burning yourself with a car's cigarette lighter. Most adults that were alive 30 or 40 years ago have at least one circular car cigarette burn on their body, probably. Now, the holes where they used to be are just for plugging in chargers!

Finding out which movies were at your local theater by checking the newspaper. It was either that or calling the theater and listening to their daily recording of what was playing and when. You had to sit through the whole dang recording though just to find times for the movie you wanted to see.

Times were tough for folks who grew up in the '70s, '80s and '90s, huh?

