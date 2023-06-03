Jana Kramer has sold the spectacular mansion she built with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, amid news of her new engagement. Pictures show a stunning luxury home in an exclusive neighborhood.

Kramer and Caussin built the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to return to Nashville after moving to Los Angeles in the aftermath of his 2016 infidelity and their separation. They built the house "from the ground up" together, Kramer told People, adding that the new home was a "fresh start" for the couple, who wanted to raise their two kids in a different environment than Los Angeles.

The couple's former residence features all high-end finishes hand-picked by a professional designer, as well as soaring high ceilings in the great room, oversized windows to let in plenty of natural light, a private bar, a luxurious pool and spa, outdoor dining areas and more high-end amenities.

The top-of-the-line estate sits on just over half an acre in an exclusive neighborhood in an affluent rural community outside of Nashville that is home to a number of country music stars.

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April of 2021, accusing him of infidelity. They finalized their divorce that July. In an episode of the Red Table Talk podcast in October of 2022, Kramer alleged that Caussin had cheated on her with more than 13 different women during their marriage.

Kramer kept the house in the divorce, and she sold her wedding ring to pay for renovations in an effort to "have new energy" in the house (quote via Fox News).

On May 25, Kramer announced her engagement to Scottish soccer coach Allen Russell during an episode of her Whine Down podcast.

