Jelly Roll has officially hit the big 4-0!

The milestone birthday has got his wife Bunnie Xo very excited, and she took to social media to celebrate her man and share her love for him.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to the biggest pimp-stud-Mac-daddyyyy!" she writes alongside a carousel of photos.

"The big 40 papabear. Now you can really be my silver fox & considered a real OG."

"I couldn’t imagine a world without you in it," she continues. "You are the air I breathe & wind in my sails. Your infectious smile, your drive, your empathy & most of all your need to be better than you were inspires all of us. Sharing you w/ the world has been an honor bc now everyone sees what I saw the first night we met."

"You celebrate everyone around us daily, today we celebrate you. I love you, I need you, I want you. Bestie for the restie. Happiest birfffffday you delightful man."

The podcaster made sure to load up her post with several photos of the couple from the years that they have been together. See it here:

Jelly Roll Taking a Break from Social Media

Don't expect Jelly Roll to respond publicly to his wife's adoring post — the "Liar" singer is on a digital detox until his next tour!

Of course, he could respond if he wanted to, but he would have to log in on a computer or have his team do it for him. After all, he threw his phone into the Cumberland River on the final night of his Beautifully Broken Tour to kick off his social disconnection.