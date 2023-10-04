Jelly Roll Tears Up &#8216;The Tonight Show&#8217; With &#8216;Halfway to Hell&#8217; [Watch]

Jelly Roll Tears Up ‘The Tonight Show’ With ‘Halfway to Hell’ [Watch]

Jelly Roll made a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (Oct. 3), performing "Halfway to Hell," the tone-setting opening track from his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Flanked by a backing band that boasted equal parts steel guitar and rock 'n' roll horsepower, Jelly treated the Fallon studio audience to a hard-charging taste of his particular brand of soul-searching, haunted and redemptive country music. As Jelly Roll told fans in a tweet before his in-studio Fallon visit, "Halfway to Hell" is a song he'd never performed on television before.

"I'm a big Jimmy Fallon fan — this is awesome," he added.

During his performance, Jelly Roll worked the crowd and camera against a backdrop of gold and red flashing lights. He wore a black button-down shirt with the name "Noah" on the lapel. Jelly Roll often uses his outfits to honor his loved ones — he's previously been spotted wearing a shirt with the name of his wife, Bunnie Xo — and Noah is the name of the singer's six-year-old son.

Jelly Roll is currently in the midst of his headlining 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, and after his performance on The Tonight Show, he immediately had to hop on a plane to Charleston, West Va., to play his scheduled tour stop. The singer was running a little late, but he let fans know he was on his way in an Instagram Stories slide from the plane.

"We're on the way, baby. We're running a little late but we're coming to the stage as soon as we get to the city," Jelly assured his fans, panning the camera over to show everyone that he was still on the plane. "See y'all soon. On the way."

The Tonight Show is getting a double dose of country music this week, as Carly Pearce is taking the stage on the late-night show on Wednesday (Oct 4). It'll serve as the unofficial kickoff to her Country Made Me Do It Tour, which opens Oct. 5 in New York, N.Y.

