For Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, Halloween is a drug that she just can't quit. The Dumb Blonde Podcast host has been Halloween-ing all month, but finally revealed the last of her costumes.

Here are our five favorites. You'll notice a theme as most — but not all — come from late '80s, early '90s movies (surprise! Dumb and Dumber is nearly 30 years old). They're all pretty sexy compared to the original characters she is portraying (pretty sure Winona Ryder's skirt was a little bit longer, for example), but you can't objectively gripe about the wardrobe and makeup. Bunnie's team is legit!

No. 5: Bunnie as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice (1988)

Bunnie slips into her version of Lydia's wedding dress from the scene where she is set to marry Beetlejuice. There's also a second video that recreates a scene from the movie, but it also spoils our No. 4 pick.

No. 4: Bunnie Xo as Beetlejuice

It's a similar vibe with Bunnie as she portrays Michael Keaton's character in the film. Yes, we did go back and re-watch that scene for the one-millionth time. It still works in 2023.

No. 3: Bunnie Joins Insane Clown Posse

This isn't a movie character, but it's still from the '90s. Insane Clown Posse are a hip-hop due from Detroit, and Bunnie is lip-syncing a song called "The Neden Game."

No. 2: Bunnie From Hocus Pocus

That's Bunnie with two friends as the witches from Hocus Pocus (1994). She portrays Sara Sanderson, who was originally played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

No. 1: Bunnie and co. as Harry & Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber

In the 1994 Jim Carrey movie Dumb and Dumber, Harry and Lloyd get a little money and dress up in orange and powder blue tuxedos for a swanky evening. Bunnie and a friend call themselves Barry and Floyd and do the same thing.