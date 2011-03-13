Jennifer Aniston to Play Country Singer in New Movie Role

Jennifer Aniston loading...

Look out Gwyneth Paltrow ... there's a new actress coming up hot on your country music singing heels -- Jennifer Aniston!

According to USA Today, the former 'Friends' star is gearing up for a new fact-based movie role set in the 1940s, where Aniston will portray a member of the Goree Girls -- an all-female country music band formed in a Texas prison. The actress, who is currently in Mexico City promoting her new fragrance line, describes the Goree Girls as "sort of the Dixie Chicks of their time."

The movie is based on real events that took place in Goree Prison. The eight singers in the band go on to be embraced by the public and were eventually pardoned of their crimes.