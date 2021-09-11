Jessie James Decker, her husband Eric Decker and their friends and family square off against Chris Bosh and his team on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, and the results are hilarious. In the exclusive clip below, which premieres via Taste of Country on Saturday (Sept. 11), the reality TV star and country singer gives a pretty unexpected answer that will have fans rolling.

Decker's team consists of herself, Eric — a former professional football wide receiver who played in the NFL for 8 seasons — her father Steve Parker, mother Karen Parker and her sister, Sydney Bass. They're competing on Celebrity Family Feud to raise money for Graham's Foundation, which supports families who are dealing with the fallout from premature birth.

Chris Bosh is a former NBA basketball player who was a five-time NBA All-Star. His team includes himself, his wife Adrienne Bosh and their friends Tia Mowry, Genevieve Padalecki and Max Frost, and they are playing for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, which supports programs that "empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives."

In the exclusive clip below, team leaders Decker and Bosh face off directly, and it's quite a sight, since he towers over her.

"He's twice everybody's height," host Steve Harvey tells Decker with a laugh.

The survey asks a hundred married men to "name an animal with a bottom that's about the same size as your mother-in-law's."

Decker makes it to the buzzer first, and her hilarious answer may very well be the top one on the board. Check out the teaser clip below, and tune in to see who wins when Celebrity Family Feud airs on Sunday (Sept. 12) on ABC at 8PM ET.

