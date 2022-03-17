Jessie James Decker Shares Fully Nude Photo of Husband Eric to Celebrate His Birthday 

Jessie James Decker wished her husband Eric a happy 35th birthday by posting a revealing photo of him from a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Although technically social media safe, the snap shows Eric Decker posing nude next to the pool.

The singer shared the pic to celebrate the "birthday boy in his birthday suit."

“The birthday boy in his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece," she writes alongside the photo.

"My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you. #whathappensincabo #whathappenswhenthekidsareatkidsclub #birthdaysuit," she says.

Fans and fellow country singers shared their laughs and birthday wishes in the comments, with Chuck Wicks humorously noting, “Well .. cardio for me tomorrow."

Jessie James Decker and her former NFL player hubby also went out to dinner to celebrate the special day, and she documented that moment, too, sharing it with fans.

“Bday dinner for the bday boy,” she writes alongside a second snap.

Jessie and Eric started dating in 2011, and they married in June of 2013. The couple have three children: Vivianne Rose, Eric Thomas II and Forrest Bradley. In a family photo posted in February, the country singer reflected on the possibility of adding a fourth child to their family in the future.

“I’ve been extra lovey lately and having the big question mark of ‘is this the end of our baby creating? Are we done?’” she wonders in the caption. “I’m so content and full with joy with our 3 but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final. I was a total NO up until recently. The kids have been asking for a baby sister. It’s a battle and heavy on my mind lately.”

“Maybe not right now?” she adds. “Maybe in a few years? Maybe it will pass? Anyone else here? Need to pray on it.”