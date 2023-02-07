Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.

The singer's husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, caught the whole hilarious watch party on video.

"We were hyped to watch mommy sing the anthem for the Pro Bowl, and the kids were extra hyped to see their favorite players," he explained as he posted the footage on social media. "The commentary was too good not to post."

In the clip, Eric films his country star wife as she squares up to sing the anthem, commenting "She's a little nervous" in the background. But as Decker launches into his performance, commentary from the couple's three children — 8-year-old Vivianne, 7-year-old Eric Jr. and 4-year-old Forrest — quickly takes over as they begin to recognize their favorite players.

"Peyton!" one child can be heard screaming as Hall of Famer quarterback Peyton Manning's face appears on the screen.

"Aw, she gets to see those people?" another comments, seemingly jealous of their mom for getting to be in the same arena as all the big football stars. "She's so lucky."

Equally comedically, the kids sing along with Decker's anthem performance, matching her high notes in an enthusiastic, if slightly off-key, singalong.

Eric wrapped up his Instagram post with a message of support for his wife's performance. "Great job mommy! Crushed it like always," he says.

As her husband and kids hung out at home, Decker checked in from her whirlwind Las Vegas trip, sharing a carousel of images of herself on the field, hanging out with friends, enjoying a good meal and even picking up a copy of Pamela Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela.

"'Twas a very quick 48 hour west coast trip ... but alotta good times and took care of some bizzzznasss," the singer writes on her social media.

Decker's 2023 is off to a busy start, including her Pro Bowl anthem performance, the continued momentum of her Billy Currington duet "I Still Love You" and more plans for a diverse set of career moves in the near future. Earlier in February, she told Taste of Country that she's got some studio sessions booked in the months ahead, and is hoping to release more new music this year.