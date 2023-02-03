Jessie James Decker Would ‘Definitely’ Be Up for More TV Roles After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

From new music to the arrival of her next cookbook, Jessie James Decker's got big plans for 2023 — but the singer says that doing more television work is at the top of her list.

After a stint on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars last year, Decker says that she's more motivated than ever to book TV work.

"That's definitely a goal of mine," she told Taste of Country while promoting her new Heluva Good! Dips partnership.

"I did tap into it a little bit more this past year and I loved it," Decker continues. "I had so much fun, and it's such a great energy, so I definitely feel like we're going to get more into that this year. I don't know if that's in a hosting capacity or a personality on some sort of TV series, but I have definitely let my agents know — I had a lot of fun doing TV this past year, let's do a little more."

Decker's got the new music bug, too, particularly after dropping "I Still Love You" — her latest duet with Billy Currington — back in October. Invigorated by the fan response to that song, Decker says she's hoping to continue to create music in the R&B-inspired, slow jam world that song establishes.

"I am going to be in the studio and working on more music, for sure, especially in that kind of vibe. Because that's where my heart's at," she elaborates, adding that she has "a bunch of writing appointments set up in the next few months" in addition to her in-studio plans.

When she's not working towards new goals on the stage and screen, Decker's juggling mom life.

"Oh my goodness, I'm busy with the kids. The kids have a lot of stuff coming up," says Decker, who shares three children — 8-year-old Vivianne, 7-year-old Eric Jr. and 4-year-old Forrest — with her husband Eric. With so many different irons in the fire, Decker says, it's tough to strike a balance between work and personal life, and she and her former NFL pro husband lean on each other's complementary skill sets to keep the ship afloat.

"I am not that organized at all," Decker admits. "But you know what, my husband's organized. So that helps."