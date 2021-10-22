Jessie James Decker Reveals 2022 ‘The Woman I’ve Become’ Tour Dates
Jessie James Decker has announced a full scale tour for next spring. Her 2022 The Woman I've Become Tour includes 24 stops across the country.
Decker and opening act Adam Doleac will begin on April 14 in Detroit and stay on the road through early June, finishing at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, the city in which Decker's husband — NFL wide receiver Eric Decker — played half of his career.
An April 28 show at the Ryman Auditorium and two others at the House of Blues in Boston and Houston stand out as highlights.
The tour is named after Decker's just-released EP, The Woman I've Become. Describing the EP as a transition from young girl to woman, the singer, entrepreneur and reality television star delivers seven songs, including two she helped write. Maren Morris and Tenille Townes are among the other writers credited on the album.
Decker's last album was a collection of holiday songs called On This Holiday, released in 2018.
Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour Dates:
April 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ the Fillmore
April 15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
April 16 — Toronto, Ont. @ History
April 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
April 29 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live
April 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
May 1 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ the Rave
May 5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theater
May 6 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
May 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
May 12 — Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
May 13 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 14 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
May 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
May 19 — Baton Rouge, La. @ The Texas Club Baton Rouge
May 20 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
May 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
May 26 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
May 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
May 29 — San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
June 3 — Sandy, Utah @ Sandy Amphitheater
June 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom