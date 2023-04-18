Jessie James Decker had some strong words for United Airlines over the weekend, after her sister Sydney had a less-than-smooth experience during a flight.

According to a since-expired Instagram Story on the country singer's page, Sydney — who is currently 22 weeks pregnant — felt "humiliated" after a flight attendant allegedly demanded she clean up some popcorn spilled on the floor by her kids.

"As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk and also traveling alone with her two small children," Decker recounts (quote via People.) "Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop."

Sydney — who is mom to 2-year-old Blaire and 5-year-old Brooklyn Rae, with a baby boy on the way — was mortified by the incident, Decker goes on to say. "My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United," the singer adds.

Elsewhere in her Instagram post, Decker discusses the event with Sydney herself, who explains that the flight attendant said the popcorn on the floor presented a safety hazard. However, she also says it was the airline who gave her children the popcorn in the first place.

"You guys, this whole time I'm thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn," Decker goes on to say.

The country singer wasn't the only family member outraged by how the popcorn fiasco played out. Sydney's husband, pro baseball player Anthony Bass, also shared his outrage on social media. Bass' Twitter post — which racked up nearly 63 million views in two days — includes a photo of the popcorn on the airplane floor.

The issue quickly snowballed into a hot topic, with fans weighing in on whether or not Sydney should have been expected to pick up the popcorn.

"Personal accountability and responsibility is a great lesson at any age," one commenter replied.

"She was flying alone. W two kids. Pregnant. Just stop. We all have jobs. Crews do this every day. It's popcorn. Not puke. Vacuums work great," another opined.

A subsequent tweet from Bass added that he had been in touch with United Airlines about the incident, and that the airline planned to take care of matters "with the flight attendant internally."

Though the incident got heated, it seems that Sydney herself was keeping her sense of humor: She subsequently posted a photo of her younger daughter holding a bag of popcorn, captioning the shot, "She so cute."

